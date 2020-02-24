Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Super Captain Falcon 64 is my GOTY 2020
Show me your moves! Press A to Falcon. Thanks to skankcore for bringing this to my attention on Twitter.
LOOP DADDY 2020
February 24, 2020
Marc Rebillet spreading positivity this morning.
Meanwhile in Cleveland...
The Cavs are a bunch of losers and I can’t stand rooting for them anymore after Tristan Thompson flashed 3 point goggles when they were down 27 last night: pic.twitter.com/rzJ8U7fsNw— 🌴Sir Yacht🌴 (@SirYacht) February 24, 2020
The Cavs stink.
It would have been Steve Jobs birthday today
Thinking of Steve today on his birthday — his friendship, passion, and especially the laughter and joy he inspired. pic.twitter.com/qPMHbzxCsQ— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2020
I know he isn't the most beloved person on Earth, but I certainly miss having him around.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 24, 2020.
FREE LOLA #BERNIE2020 pic.twitter.com/baADZQPQte— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 23, 2020
What are you up to this week?
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 24, 2020