First Post! February 24, 2020

Super Captain Falcon 64 is my GOTY 2020

Show me your moves! Press A to Falcon. Thanks to skankcore for bringing this to my attention on Twitter.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc Rebillet spreading positivity this morning.

Meanwhile in Cleveland...

The Cavs are a bunch of losers and I can’t stand rooting for them anymore after Tristan Thompson flashed 3 point goggles when they were down 27 last night: pic.twitter.com/rzJ8U7fsNw — 🌴Sir Yacht🌴 (@SirYacht) February 24, 2020

The Cavs stink.

It would have been Steve Jobs birthday today

Thinking of Steve today on his birthday — his friendship, passion, and especially the laughter and joy he inspired. pic.twitter.com/qPMHbzxCsQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2020

I know he isn't the most beloved person on Earth, but I certainly miss having him around.

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 hype train boards here!

