Streets of Rage 4 new trailer introduces Floyd Iraia & 4-player offline co-op We got a good look at Streets of Rage 4's mechanical armed brawler, Floyd Iraia, plus new co-op options online and off in the game's new trailer.

Streets of Rage 4 is looking better and better with every outing from DotEmu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games, and a new trailer has given us a look at multiplayer options and the regular roster’s final character. Mechanical armed Floyd Iraia is joining the party, and for the first time ever in the franchise, Streets of Rage 4 will introduce four-player offline co-op in addition to online two-player play.

DotEmu released the latest trailer for Streets of Rage 4 featuring Floyd and co-op options on February 24, 2020. Floyd is looking like Jax Briggs with his bulk and robot arms, but perhaps more appropriate to the Streets of Rage series, Floyd looks like if Max “Thunder” Hatchett and Dr. Gilbert Zan were one excellent blend of robotic capabilities and a grappling powerhouse. His arms can extend to grab foes at distance, he can electrify them, and he can even use his strength to slam two grabbed opponents together. And then there’s the Marvel Vs Iron Man Proton Cannon looking super… Just see for yourself below.

Not only was Floyd on display in all his glory, but co-op options made an appearance as well. For the first time ever in the Streets of Rage series, up to four players will be able to team up to take on the gauntlet of fights in Streets of Rage 4. It looks like chaos, but in a wonderful way that should make for a fantastic social gathering among friends. Online players haven’t been left out either. Though four-player support doesn’t seem to cross over to online play at this time, two players will still be able to team up online to take to the streets.

Floyd is looking like an appropriately diverse addition to the already fantastic roster of fighting styles in Streets of Rage 4. Be sure to check out our PAX South 2020 Streets of Rage 4 preview which featured then-new character Adam Hunter and see what we mean. No official word on date yet, but Streets of Rage 4 is set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime within the 2020 gaming calendar.