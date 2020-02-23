Hasbro announces two Star Wars: The Mandalorian-themed board games Fans of The Mandalorian can now expand their family board game night with a special themed-edition of Operation and Trouble.

Fans of the Star Wars Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, are in for a treat with a new line of Hasbro board games. The company responsible for some of the greatest family game nights are introducing a new take on some classic favorites: Operation and Trouble. Thankfully, you won’t need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to get your hands on these and you won’t be waiting a long time either!

The Mandalorian-themed board games coming soon from Hasbro

Baby Yoda has gotten its hands on a lot of knick-knacks in this Mandalorian-themed version of Operation.

The original Operation game had players digging around the body of a man with a pair of tweezers. The goal of this was to remove items without setting off a buzzer. The Mandalorian version of Operation (Operation: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition) swaps out the man for Baby Yoda. Fear not, you will not be performing surgery on the child, instead, players will need to collect objects this mischievous scamp has pilfered.

Verse three of your friends or family members to be the first to rescue Baby Yoda in this Star Wars-themed edition of Trouble.

The other board game Hasbro is adding a sprinkle of Star Wars to is Trouble. Officially titled, Trouble: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition, this version has players circling a planet with the goal being to rescue Baby Yoda. Players can use characters seen in the show including the Mandalorian, IG-II, Cara Dune, or Kuill.

Both Operation: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition and Trouble: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition will be available in Spring 2020 through Amazon and Walmart and will retail for $19.99 USD and $14.99 USD respectively.

The Mandalorian has dramatically shifted the conversation around Star Wars. While the fan response to the last trilogy has been mixed, The Mandalorian has been universally loved. Fans have also become feverishly obsessed with The Child, colloquially known as Baby Yoda. Hopefully we get to see more of Baby Yoda in various board games!