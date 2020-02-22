5 things we want in Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is just a matter of weeks away—we’re totally not counting down the days, nope. If you think the release date being less than a month away is going to stop us from coming up with things we want to see from id Software’s next entry in the series, well you’re wrong. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 5 things we want to see from Doom Eternal.

Deathmatch and other multiplayer modes

Okay, let’s be honest here. Multiplayer was by far the weakest point of Doom 2016, and while it was pretty much an utter failure in most regards, we’re still chomping at the bit for more gruesome multiplayer action in Doom Eternal. Yeah, we’re intrigued by Battlemode, and it looks like a cool feature, but we would really love to see a great deathmatch mode, and even other popular modes like CTF make an appearance in Doom Eternal.

We still don’t have any idea of how deep Doom Eternal will go with multiplayer offerings after launch, but here’s to hoping for a deathmatch mode down the line.

Singleplayer DLC

There’s no doubt in our minds that the singleplayer is going to be the real bread and butter in Doom Eternal. We’re currently replaying through Doom 2016 while we wait, and the fast-paced and brutal action of the reboot is just as good as it has ever been—if not better. We’d love to see id Software exploring the world of Doom even more with new DLC levels for the singleplayer campaign.

Yeah, yeah, we know how everyone feels about post-release content, but let’s get serious for a moment. Would you really complain about getting to spend more hours being an absolute badass demon slayer? Yeah, we wouldn’t either.

More throwbacks to the old Doom games

Doom 2016 was ripe with nice nods to the original entries in the series and while Doom Eternal is set to take us to new places we haven’t been before, we hope that id Software will continue to grant us plenty of throwbacks to the old series. Features like the Soul Cube Easter egg, the Super Turbo Turkey Puncher 3, and the Demon Destruction mini game are all great examples of secrets from Doom 2016. There are also tons of hidden Classic Doom levels throughout the game.

Whether we’re looking at playable versions of old Doom levels, or just seeing small Easter eggs that make nice callbacks to the older games, we’re happy with any and all of it.

Gameplay that stays true to the Doom formula

Before you go running off on your whole “they already did that one” rant, hear us out. Yes, Doom 2016 was magnificent, and it did a great job of blending together the features of new FPS games with the Doom series. It was spectacular in every way imaginable. However, Doom Eternal is going to be bigger and badder than Doom 2016, which means new features and components that we haven’t seen in the universe before. We’re just asking that, despite all the new gadgets and gizmos, id Software stay true to what makes the Doom series so loveable and engrossing—raw and unforgiving action in a brutal world full of demons. That's not too much to ask for, right?

Mod support

One of the best things about PC gaming is the ability to mod and change up the way that a game plays. It has easily helped games like Grand Theft Auto V thrive and grow with things like FiveM, and we’d love to see Doom Eternal offering full-fledged mod support. 2019 alone brought us tons of great mods to rejoice over—like the mod for Resident Evil 2 Remake that replaced Mr. X with Thomas the Tank Engine. We’d love to see what the Doom community can come up with, and there’s no better way to do that than to support the modding community to its fullest.

Of course, we’re still excited about Doom Eternal, even if all our wishes don’t come true. We’ll have more info and a review of the game once it releases on March 20, 2002, so stay tuned to our Doom Eternal hub in the meantime.