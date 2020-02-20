Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you build bridges, ramps, & terraform your island You'll be able to build permanent solutions like ramps, bridges, stairs, and even unlock the Island Designer, which allows you to terraform your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Today’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct brought quite a bit of information to the world for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. While the Direct covered everything we already know, it also informed us of a few features we were still in the dark about. One of the biggest features was the Island Designer, as well as the ability to use ramps, stairs, and bridges.

In past Animal Crossing games, players have simply had to make do with the terrain offered to them by their newfound home. In New Horizons, though, you can change how you and your residents navigate the world by building up various stairs, ramps, and even bridges across gaps that you need to cross. This gives you more options for getting around than the basic set up and allows you to make your island paths look even more appealing to visitors.

You’ll also find that the Island Designer feature really lets you customize your island to a new extent not seen in previous Animal Crossing games. With the designer you can change up cliffsides, add new ground blocks to waterways, and even build new paths for your residents to make use of. It’s a full suite of tools with one goal in mind—to help you build up your island even more.

The Island Designer, and the ability to add stairs and ramps are all really great new additions to the Animal Crossing series. We’re excited to be able to dive in and really customize our island as much as we want. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to launch on March 20, 2020. We’ll have a slew of coverage for the game once it releases, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Animal Crossing: New Horizons hub for all the latest news, info, guides, and more.