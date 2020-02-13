Evening Reading - February 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hero of Time

It’s dangerous to go alone, take this



From @Fuzzberta pic.twitter.com/dvlrxae66V — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 13, 2020

This is solid Internet content.

We welcome Ohio 2 to America

Last night:



Me: Got any homework?



Anna: Nah.



Me: Whatcha gonna do?



Anna: Have a map I’m working on.



Just found this on her desk. pic.twitter.com/9uulpX1Pve — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020

This is a great moment for Ohioans everywhere.

Bring XFL to Canton, you cowards

The @xfl2020’s next team should be in the birthplace of football and the home of the Pro Football HOF...



CANTON, OHIO! pic.twitter.com/iOQ10iJLHL — XFL Canton (@XFL_Canton) February 10, 2020

Dozens of people would attend these games.

#LasVegasNevadaWeatherReport

It snowed in Canton today.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.