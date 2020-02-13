Evening Reading - February 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Hero of Time
It’s dangerous to go alone, take this— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 13, 2020
From @Fuzzberta pic.twitter.com/dvlrxae66V
This is solid Internet content.
We welcome Ohio 2 to America
Last night:— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020
Me: Got any homework?
Anna: Nah.
Me: Whatcha gonna do?
Anna: Have a map I’m working on.
Just found this on her desk. pic.twitter.com/9uulpX1Pve
This is a great moment for Ohioans everywhere.
Bring XFL to Canton, you cowards
The @xfl2020’s next team should be in the birthplace of football and the home of the Pro Football HOF...— XFL Canton (@XFL_Canton) February 10, 2020
CANTON, OHIO! pic.twitter.com/iOQ10iJLHL
Dozens of people would attend these games.
#LasVegasNevadaWeatherReport
#LasVegasNevadaWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/opWeM2Cr6F— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 13, 2020
It snowed in Canton today.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"When I'm feeling down, I just pop some shroomies and life's better"#LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/EV1mKNpQiq— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 12, 2020
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- Journey to the Savage Planet is a modern-day Metroid Prime
- Shocking percent of League of Legends players claim they've never been harassed
- StreamElements January 2020 report shows Escape From Tarkov in Twitch Top 10
- Tim Sweeney calls out poor tech and gaming industry practices at DICE 2020 keynote
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be playable at PAX East 2020
- Geoff Keighley skipping E3 2020, no E3 Coliseum
- Download Pokemon Home on iOS and Android
- World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Giveaway
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 12, 2020