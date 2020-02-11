Download Pokemon Home on iOS and Android Start transferring your Pokemon from old games to new by downloading Pokemon Home on iOS and Android.

Pokemon Home is now available for download on iOS and Android. This means trainers all around the globe can get their hands on fast and easy Pokemon transfers and take it on the go! The first thing you’ll need to do though is download the service.

How to download Pokemon Home on iOS

For those using an Apple device with iOS, downloading Pokemon Home couldn’t be easier. The process for getting the app onto your iPhone, iPad, or other device is the same:

Open the App Store Search for Pokemon Home Select the Get option Press Install to start installation

Be sure to check out the Apple App Store for more information on Pokemon Home. Unfortunately, you cannot download the program via a PC or Mac, as it is only available on iPhone and iPad.

Pokemon Home is now available for download on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices.

How to download Pokemon Home on Android

For any trainers that are using an Android device, downloading Pokemon Home on Android is super simple. In fact, you can even download the program via the Google Play store, which will automatically add it to your phone.

On your Android device:

Open the Google Play store Search for Pokemon Home Select the Install option

Once these steps are completed, Pokemon Home will begin downloading. You can also check out the app via the Google Play website. As mentioned above, you can download it from here or add it to your wishlist for later.

Pokemon Home has only just been released on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android, but it’s already presenting itself as a valuable resource for gamers. Being able to transfer Pokemon from Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee is sure to be a relief to quite a few trainers.

As mentioned in our news piece about the release of Pokemon Home, anyone who downloads Pokemon Home on iOS and Android will be able to choose one of three Pokemon: Charmander, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur. Be sure to check out our piece on the various differences between the Switch version and Mobile version of Pokemon Home so you know exactly what you're getting.