Pokemon Home is now available, offers easy transfers to Sword and Shield Aside from easy Pokemon transfers to Sword and Shield, Pokemon Home also includes some bonuses for console and mobile users.

Pokemon players rejoice, for you can now easily transfer your Pokemon from a select few older titles to Sword and Shield thanks to Pokemon Home. This is a similar system to what players may remember from the Nintendo 3DS days with Pokemon Bank – which has also received a nice update as part of the release of Home.

Pokemon Home is now live on Switch, iOS, and Android

Just in case there weren’t enough Pokemon to catch and collect in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Home now lets players transfer their little pocket monsters from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! into the game.

Pokemon Home will let players transfer Pokemon from Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee into Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Home also allows those players with Pokemon Bank to transfer their monsters into the new service. This is only available to those players with a Premium Plan and it’s a one-time move – no transferring back and forth. However, to celebrate the release of Pokemon Home, Pokemon Bank and Poké Transporter will be available for free for one-month. This should give players enough time to get those transfers squared away.

According to a couple of tweets mentioned by Polygon, players that use Pokemon Home on Nintendo Switch will receive a Pikachu, while those on mobile can choose either a Charmander, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur. This should further sweeten the deal and make it quite appealing to use this new service.

This new service should further strengthen Pokemon as a staple for the Nintendo Switch. In our review of Pokemon Sword and Shield, Donovan had this to say about the new entry in the series:

Pokemon Sword and Shield are a great first step for the mainline titles on Nintendo Switch. Game Freak follows the tried and true formula of the series while ushering in inventive new ideas to elevate the player experience.

Pokemon Home is now available for download on Nintendo Switch as well as on iOS and Android devices. Check out the Pokemon website for more information on Pokemon Home.