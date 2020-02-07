Metroid Prime 4 fans have not had much news since the game's delay, but Journey to the Savage Planet might be just what the doctor ordered if you are looking for a game that scratches that Samus itch. From gameplay, to level design, and scanning, there are a ton of similarities. I believe that Journey to the Savage Planet is a modern-day Metroid Prime, and Typhoon Studios deserves some kudos for their efforts. Please take a look at this video feature where we highlight all of the similarities between the game and the classic Metroid Prime franchise.

For more great videos, including developer interviews and convention coverage for events like SXSW or PAX, be sure to check out both Shacknewsand GamerHub.tv over on YouTube.

While both Metroid and Castlevania have come together to form the Metroidvania genre, Metroid Prime really nailed the experience in first-person perspective, something that Journey to the Savage Planet does in a similar manner. Sure, there are plenty of other games that can be classified as Metroidvanias today, but there are a lot of little things sprinkled throughout the gameplay decisions of Journey to the Savage Planet that made me think back to my GameCube days with Samus Aran.

There are definitely some gameplay elements worth highlighting like the scanning, charging your pistol shot, and even a grapple beam that feel like a Metroid Prime game. Even though you can't turn into a ball in Journey to the Savage Planet, there are a lot of times where the game feels like its GameCube predecessor. This extends to level design as some of the cave and tunnel systems in the game bear a huge resemblance to levels in the Metroid Prime series.

Journey to the Savage Planet is a modern-day Metroid Prime.

Journey to the Savage Planet consistently impressed me during my playthrough and made me feel like I was playing a modern-day Metroid Prime. If you are patiently waiting for Metroid 4 to release on Nintendo Switch, this game may be the perfect thing to tide you over with very similar gameplay mechanics. It also only costs $29,99. Which is a lot more palatable than ponying up $60 for a new title.

Check out our Journey to the Savage Planet review, in case you missed it. The game is currently for sale on Epic Games Store. If you do pick it up, be sure to check out all of our guides, tips, and tricks.