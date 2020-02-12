Evening Reading - February 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Even CNN reported the election results..

Everything is cake

This isn't disturbing at all.

Locomotion in VR has been solved!

Locomotion in VR has just been solved. Pack it in, folks. pic.twitter.com/mu6CTc03ik — Daniel Beauchamp (@pushmatrix) February 11, 2020

Half-Life 3 Confirmed!

What a good dog!

since this is getting a lot of attention on all my other social media it felt appropriate to post it here too 💀 pic.twitter.com/bqXGI0iGPS — Gabbie (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020

This video made me miss Lola.

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 11, 2020.

Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020

