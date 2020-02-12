Evening Reading - February 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary
February 8, 2020
Even CNN reported the election results..
Everything is cake
Amazing👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CksqP5yF61— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) February 8, 2020
This isn't disturbing at all.
Locomotion in VR has been solved!
Locomotion in VR has just been solved. Pack it in, folks. pic.twitter.com/mu6CTc03ik— Daniel Beauchamp (@pushmatrix) February 11, 2020
Half-Life 3 Confirmed!
What a good dog!
since this is getting a lot of attention on all my other social media it felt appropriate to post it here too 💀 pic.twitter.com/bqXGI0iGPS— Gabbie (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020
This video made me miss Lola.
Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020
