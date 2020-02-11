Samsung Galaxy S20 price, specs, preorder date Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 price, specs, and preorder date.

We finally got our first look at the S20 series, the latest line-up of flagship phones from Samsung. The build-up is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a new Samsung flagship, and we’ve got all the juicy details you could want to know about the S20 price, specs, and preorder date below.

S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra specs

Before we dive too deeply into the price and preorder date, let’s talk about the most important thing in a smartphone: specs. The specs are the blood and guts of any smartphone and for many users out there, the amount of power inside the phone can be the biggest point of judging whether you buy it or not. Thankfully, the Samsung S20 series has a very solid line-up of hardware inside, and we’ve got all the details right here.

S20 screen size and dimensions

When it comes to screens, Samsung is known for high-quality materials, size, and overall visual fidelity. The Galaxy S20 will rock a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S20+ will sport a 6.7-inch screen. Finally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come in with a whopping 6.9-inch screen, giving users who pick up the most expensive option a hefty and beautiful smartphone to work with. All three devices feature Gorilla Glass 6, as well as Samsung’s iconic Infinity-O Display.

The screen also includes an almost bezel-free experience, complete with a hole-punch camera cutout to ensure you never have to worry about the phone’s design getting in the way of your entertainment viewing.

As for dimensions, the larger displays do come at a cost, and here’s what you can expect from each of the three new flagship models:

S20 – 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm at 163 grams

S20+ - 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm at 187 grams

S20 Ultra – 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm at 220 grams

Each device will also be available in a few different color schemes. The S20 will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink. The S20+ will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black. Finally, the S20 Ultra will be offered in two colors, Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

S20 camera

One of the biggest points of Samsung’s Unpacked event was the sheer power of the Galaxy S20 series’ cameras. With one of the largest camera cutouts we’ve seen on a phone, the S20 series comes with a ton of great camera features that will leave photography lovers drooling at the quality of photos they can pull off. In fact, Samsung is so confident in the S20’s camera that the company streamed the entire 2020 Unpacked event using S20s mounted on their camera equipment.

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ will feature a 64 MP high-resolution camera with support for up to 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom. The camera on these two models will also support up to 30x Space Zoom, allowing greater quality at much longer viewing angles.

Photography lovers will want to drop the extra cash for the S20 Ultra, though, as the top-end Samsung device offers a 108MP high-resolution camera with support for up to 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom and up to 100x Space Zoom. During the presentation, Samsung showed off some insane shots using the zoom feature, something that photographers will be happy to have in the palm of their hand.

The cameras on the S20 series will also offer video capture up to 8K resolution, with a new Bright Night feature that allows you to take better photos in low light conditions. There is a slew of other camera software features planned, including the ability to snap stills from video, allowing you to capture moments right from your video without sacrificing any kind of quality.

S20 battery Life and storage

With such large screens to power and the added capability that the S20 series offers, you’re going to need a good battery to count on. All three of the S20 series will offer massive batteries with all-day endurance (depending on usage). The Galaxy S20 will sport a 4000mAh battery, while the S20+ will carry a 4500mAh battery. Finally, the S20 Ultra will feature the largest battery of the three, racking in at a 5000mAh battery.

Those looking for lots of storage for apps or photos will find that the S20 series offers up to 512GB of internal storage, with the optional addition of an SD card. Altogether, you can store up to 1.5TB of content on your Samsung Galaxy S20 depending on the size of the SD card you install. All three also support wireless charging, as well as Samsung’s new powershare feature, which allows you to charge other devices by holding them up to your S20’s back.

S20 chipset and processor

The S20 series will also feature some of the most powerful processors available in mobile phones this year. Here in North America, over in China, and in Japan the S20 series will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, while Europe and the rest of the world will get a version with the Samsung Exynos 990.

All three phones will feature high amounts of ram, with the S20 and S20+ offering 8GB in the LTE version, and up to 12GB in the 5G variation. The S20 Ultra will offer 12GB or 16GB of ram depending on the model you select.

S20 price and preorder date

If you’re looking to pick up one of the S20 series, then you’re going to need to have patience, and a nice chunk of change ready to drop. We’ve outlined the price details below, so check it out before you reserve your phone.

S20 - $999.99

S20+ - $1199.99

S20 Ultra - $1399.99

All three phones will be available to preorder on February 21, 2020. The phone itself will officially ship on March 6, so you’ve got a little bit of a wait ahead of you. You can reserve your phone right now over on the Samsung website, so head over and take care of that before they’re all gone. Keep in mind, reserving your device isn’t the same as preordering, so you’ll still need to preorder your S20 when it becomes available on the 21st.

Should you buy the S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra?

Honestly, the answer to this question all comes down to what you want out of your phone. If you want 5G, and the best camera option available, then the S20 Ultra is going to be the device you want to pick up. Of course, you’ll pay a bit more for those luxuries, but it will be worth it in the end, especially if you use your camera a lot. If you just want to purchase the latest Samsung device at a lower price, then the S20 is going to be your best bet. Just keep in mind that the S20 doesn’t offer 5G support, so you’ll want to go with one of the other two if 5G is important to you.

There’s a lot to take into account when buying a new phone, but the S20 series has plenty to offer for everyone. If you still aren’t sure about spending your money on any of these phones, you can also pick up one of the S10 series, which just received a nice price drop. We’ll update this article with new information as it becomes available, so check back often for updated links and info.