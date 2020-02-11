Samsung introduces Galaxy S20 series during Unpacked 2020 During their Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung introduced their new line of Galaxy S20 smartphones, featuring 5G and a hugely improved camera.

Samsung is jumping into their next generation of mobile devices with both feet. During their Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung took the opportunity to show off a variety of new devices, including their new lineup of smart phones. The Galaxy S20 is set to bring the popular Galaxy line into a new generation with 5G, a state-of-the-art camera, and more.

Samsung shared their latest products on during the Unpacked 2020 event February 11, 2020, which was also streamed live on the Samsung YouTube channel. One of the major highlights of the event was the reveal of the new Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S20 comes in three variations: the regular S20, the S20+, and the S20 Ultra. The phones bring a new generation of 5G mobile devices to the Samsung lineup, but a large portion of Samsung’s reveal was dedicated to the S20 lineup’s new state-of-the-art camera systems. At the most basic in the Galaxy S20, the phone features a 64-megapixel camera, the ability to shoot video in 8K, 30x zooming, and AI-assisted clarity features.

A huge feature of the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices was the camera, which is capable of shooting video in 8K.

The better models of the Samsung Galaxy S20 feature even greater camera technology. It goes all the way up to a 108-megapixel camera on the S20 Ultra with even better zooming at 100x capability and AI functionality, allegedly capable of capturing 3 times as much light per pixel and automatically shifting up to nine pixels into one via smart camera technology. Samsung went as far as to claim that much of the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event was filmed on Samsung Galaxy S20 devices. With the Galaxy S20, Samsung is also partnering with Xbox, Netflix, Google, and more to bring a ton of versatility and entertainment to the S20 devices.

The Galaxy S20 series wasn’t the only set of devices revealed at Unpacked 2020. Don’t forget to check out the Galaxy Z Flip, which was first announced during an ad at the Oscars. The Galaxy S20 series is set to launch on March 6, 2020 and will be available starting at $999 USD for the S20, $1199 for the S20+, $1399 for the S20 Ultra. Check out the Samsung website for further news and information on the Galaxy S20 and other Samsung devices.