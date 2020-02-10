Samsung Galaxy Z Flip officially unveiled in Oscars ad Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in an Oscars ad this weekend.

It’s no longer just rumors, while leaks have been flying about Samsung’s newest folding phone, the company officially revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in an ad during the Oscars over the weekend.

In the ad, which we’ve included below, we get a good look at the new device. Much like Motorola’s revival of the Razr, the device features a full touchscreen that flips down into a compact square. The phone looks reminiscent of old-school Kyocera flip phones that featured the full qwerty keyboard inside. This is the second folding phone that Samsung has unveiled, following the release of the Galaxy Fold.

No matter what you think about the idea of folding phones, they seem to be a bit of a hit lately, with many people clamoring to try out the new electronics. In fact, we’ve seen some hands-on videos sprouting up over the past week on YouTube, but this is the first official time that Samsung has shown off the Galaxy Z Flip.

This comes just two days before the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is currently set to kick off tomorrow at 11 AM PST. You can tune in to the Galaxy Unpacked livestream on the official website. As is normal for Samsung, the camera and the options available to users wanting to take selfies are prevalent in the ad. It looks like the phone will operate just fine even when only opened halfway, though we’ll know more when the phone is covered in the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow.

For now, we know that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip should give Motorola’s Razr revival some competition. If you’re looking for a phone jampacked with tons of nostalgic design, then you’ll at least have a couple of options to choose from. We’ll keep an eye out for more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, so be sure to stay tuned to our Samsung hub for more info and news.