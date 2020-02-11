Disco Elysium's sweet soundtrack has gotten a standalone release Now you can take in the excellent music of Disco Elysium wherever you feel like it. The soundtrack is available separate of the base game.

By many accounts, studio ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium was a nearly perfect package. The game offered an incredible narrative filled to the brim with options to tailor the playthrough to the player’s choices and whims. Your slovenly detective could be as smart, witty, suave, violent, slovenly, conniving, or sly as possible, just to name a few. That said, part of this incredible package was a pretty ground soundtrack that kept the action enticing. Well, if you want to see what the aural experience of Disco Elysium has to offer, it’s available now as a standalone soundtrack.

ZA/UM revealed the launch of the Disco Elysium soundtrack as a standalone package on February 11, 2020 via their official Twitter. The Disco Elysium soundtrack done by British Sea Power is available for purchase on the Disco Elysium Steam page for $14.99 by itself, though it’s currently on sale for 25 percent off that price. 15 bucks gets you the entire 28 track score of the game for over an hour and a half of listening. Unfortunately, no physical versions of the soundtrack are available just yet.

Official Soundtrack by @BSPOfficial NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL without having to own the base game! Get it now with -25% off ⚡️https://t.co/DX74aGRzJD pic.twitter.com/mFVk62PBei — Disco Elysium (@studioZAUM) February 11, 2020

It’s really cool to see ZA/UM release the soundtrack in a format we can take with us. The score of Disco Elysium was an excellent constant companion to the game, a major part of our overall love of it if you check our Shacknews review. We’re not saying it will blow your mind away, but it is good listening nonetheless, great for fans of the game, and also just good listening in general. It’ll be a great companion on the go while we wait for a Disco Elysium launch on the Nintendo Switch.

Now if we could only get the Disco Elysium soundtrack on vinyl with some great cover art to go with it, we’d be cooking with gas. Maybe this soundtrack is a step in the right direction?