Is Disco Elysium coming to Xbox One, PS4 and Switch? Been looking at Disco Elysium and wondering if it's coming to console? ZA/UM has some good news to share!

Disco Elysium is making shockwaves across the industry and now Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch players want to know if it’s coming to their platforms. Though it’s only just released on PC, players are looking enviously at ZA/UM’s psychedelic RPG.

Is Disco Elysium coming to Xbox One, PS4, and Switch?

The answer to whether Disco Elysium is coming to Xbox One and PS4 is a resounding yes. The team at ZA/UM are aiming for a 2020 release date. As for the Nintendo Switch, there is currently no answer out there. This information comes courtesy of an interview between lead designer Robert Kurvitz and Escapist Magazine.

In the interview, Kurvitz states that the plan is to get Disco Elysium to “as many people as possible.” Kurvitz goes on to say, “We’re going to port it next year to PlayStation and Xbox. We need to be very hands-on with the design of that. We don’t want to hire a porting company. We think it really is going to lend itself very well to console play because you don’t need to go over minute tactics and use a mouse because it’s very narrative in its nature.”

The most advanced RPG in the universe, Disco Elysium, is making its way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2020.

That’s a lot of great news for console players. Not only is the team already underway bringing Disco Elysium to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, they are an integral part of the process. It’s not unusual to see developers get outside help with porting games, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it speaks volumes that the team wants to be heavily involved in the process.

The unfortunate news is that there was no mention of a Nintendo Switch port. Considering the game works well with controllers, it should feel right at home on Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid. As with most of these porting stories, the Switch tends to take a bit of a backseat. In saying this, more developers are embracing the system, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Switch version at some point in the future.

If you’re a console player that’s been wondering if Disco Elysium is coming to your platform, that’s a whole lot of good news. While a 2020 release date is still far away, it’s great to hear ZA/UM is currently working on an Xbox One and PS4 port. Nintendo Switch players may be waiting a while yet.