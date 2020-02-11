Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price, specs, preorder date

The S20 series isn’t the only new phone hitting stores with the Samsung name this year. Like last year’s Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will attempt to make folding phones a thing of the future once again. If you’re one of the many interested in knowing more about the Z Flip, then you don’t need to worry anymore. We’ve put together this guide, which will go over the Galaxy Z Flip’s price, specs, and release date info.

Galaxy Z Flip specs

If you’re looking for something different in your phone, then there’s no arguing that the Galaxy Z Flip is a looker. Sporting Samsung’s special “hide-away hinge”, the Z Flip brings back the same nostalgic style of the older flip phones that Motorola has been attempting to cash in on with the new Razr. Samsung hasn’t skimped here, though, and while the phone can fold up to a small square, the goods inside are still some of the best you’ll find around.

Z Flip processor and dimensions

The Z Flip will sport a powerful 7nm processor with 8GB of RAM, as well as an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t listed this information on the official website just yet, but we’ll verify the info ourselves as soon as we can. On top of offering a powerful process, the Z Flip will hold a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display, with AMOLED technology and the usual visual fidelity that comes with a Samsung screen.

When completely open, users will be able to use the Z Flip like any other phone. You’ll also be able to multitask by using the two portions of the screen as a viewing area and an interaction area. This is possible thanks to Flex Mode, a special mode that activates when you have the phone open like a laptop. Several of the phone’s base apps have been redesigned to work with this new mode, including YouTube, messages, and more.

Z Flip camera

As with any smartphone these days, the Z Flip’s camera was a big part of the talk during the Samsung Unpacked 2020 presentation. Like previous Samsung devices, the camera on the Z Flip will support up to 4K recording and will offer an ultra-wide photo capability with a 12MP camera, and a 123-degree field of view. This will allow for great photos, panorama views, and more.

You’ll also be able to utilize the phone’s Flex Mode to set up the camera for easy selfies and stable shots, all without having to worry about picking up a tripod or any other attachment. Like the S20, the Z Flip will also feature the Super Steady video stabilizing software, which allows you to make smoother videos even when on the move.

Z Flip battery life

When it comes to powering your phone, the Z Flip will offer all-day endurance thanks to a dual battery system with a capacity of 3,300mAh. Fast charging is another option on hand here, with the Z Flip also sporting Samsung’s new powershare feature, allowing you to charge up other devices by holding them up to your phone. It’s a nifty little process that will allow you to keep your Galaxy Buds and other devices charged up without having to plug into a wall charger.

While the Z Flip won’t offer the same battery life as the S20 or S20 Ultra, it still offers a great amount of capacity that should keep you going all day.

Z Flip price and preorder date

Those looking to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip won’t have to wait much longer. While the S20 isn’t dropping until March, Samsung’s latest foldable phone will release on February 14, 2020. It will be available in two primary colors, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, as well as a special Mirror Gold in select countries.

The Z Flip will be available for $1,380. No preorder information is currently available, but we’ll be sure to update this article as it is revealed. Now that you know all about the Z Flip, you can decide on which new phone you want to grab this year. Will you be picking up the Z Flip or do you want to embrace one of the latest and greatest in the S20 series? There are plenty of options available for Android users looking to upgrade, so there’s no need to worry about 2020 being a bad year for smartphone advancement.