2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Cartridge Family 084 - 2019 Game Awards, Buffa Seinfeld, a Beatdown that Changes... the Climate

Is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice the ultimate game of the year? Will The Game Awards become as prestigious as the Oscars? The Family debates.
Christopher Buffa
1

OK, so Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards came and went, the winners were crowned, and some new games were revealed, but is this show merely a commercial vehicle used to generate hype, or does it actually celebrate the year in games? Or, can it be both? There’s nothing wrong with doing both, right? Right?

From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the 2019 game of the year. Seems fine. Sekiro scored high with critics and fans when it debuted earlier this year. What’s not to like? Well, The Family think this might have been a safe pick to shield The Game Awards from becoming the Death Stranding awards.

Seriously, who was talking about Sekiro after April 2019? Not us, that’s for sure. Joe couldn’t stomach the game after four hours, and it didn’t land on John’s radar, either. No offense to diehard Sekiro fans. Don’t @ us, please. After you enjoy the greatest Game Awards breakdown in the literal universe, Buffa will slay you with the best jokes that gaming has to offer. He should just go open for Dave Chappelle today. You won’t laugh, nor will you cry. It is truly a special moment in podcast history.

Last but not least, it’s a beatdown for the ages. You’ll never see this coming. And when you have the beatdown stuck in your head for weeks, well, you have us to thank. We think it will “warm” your heart. If you prefer shooting from the hip and stuffing schedules into the paper shredder, this episode of The Cartridge Family will be your favorite. No apologies that it took 84 recordings to get there. We’re just happy you’ve been along for the ride.

Download The Cartridge Family, Episode 084

Today's Topics

Today's Cast

Freelancer

Christopher's earliest gaming memory was playing Cookie Monster Munch for the Atari 2600. Little did he know that devouring virtual sweets as a youngster would transform him into Shacknews freelancer at age 39! These days, he spends his time parenting the Dark Souls of children, while his video game backlog rises like the finest of pizza dough.

