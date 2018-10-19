Christopher Buffa

The Cartridge Family 083: Death Stranding Day, John Goes to GameStop, Joe Ponders Outer Worlds
Plus, Buffa vows to solve the gravest threat mankind will face... the Xeno Crisis!
ININ Games resurrects a beloved SNES beat-em-up, but do these android ninjas kick butt in 2019?
Joe has officially ascended to the realm of father fathers, and yet still has time to play The Outer Worlds. Impressive!
Squats, smoothies, and clay sculpting! Nintendo's new exercise RPG Ring Fit Adventure makes burning calories a breeze!
Nikola Tesla teams up with Queen Victoria and... Dracula!? We guarantee that you've never seen a Metroidvania adventure like this one.
Double Dash Studios' mash-up is a 2D shooter blended with Breakout.
Turn off the lights and avoid the ghost in this addictive pixel-art puzzle game.
We dodged a ghost, experienced shmup racquetball, and jumped across grids at Brazil's popular indie game show.
Which indie games received the honors at Latin America's most well-known game show? We have all the winners right here.
We teamed with our fellow elite clone soldiers to crush the Nation of Sansha in CCP Games' new first-person shooter.