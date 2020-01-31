New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Cartridge Family 090: Boogie down with these console start-up jingles

Someone allegedly "leaked" the PS5 boot sequence, but is it real? Who cares? Where does it rank amongst the best console jingles of all time?
Christopher Buffa
1

We’re one month into 2020 and everyone’s starving for a shred of info on the next generation consoles. Well, how about the boot-up sequence and jingle for the PlayStation 5? Yup! It appears someone shot a quick video of Sony’s new PlayStation firing up, and it’s… not bad? It also might not be real. Who knows what to believe with today’s Internet?

Let’s say it’s real. Where does the PS5 jingle rank amongst 20 plus years of console boot sequences? Is it better than Dreamcast? Perhaps, but we’ll say this much… it’s a heck of a lot cooler than the Atari Jaguar’s.

Meanwhile, the family is busy playing games! John and his kids are addicted to Stardew Valley, while Joe cannot wait to dive into Kentucky Route Zero for the Switch. Buffa, on the other hand, is still trapped in the 90s with a bunch of old retro games. Perhaps he’ll gravitate to playing something released in the 2000s next week!

The Family visited a New Jersey diner before this recording, so let us know if full bellies and a change of schedule made a difference with episode 90!

Download The Cartridge Family, Episode 090

Today's Topics

Today's Cast

Freelancer

Christopher's earliest gaming memory was playing Cookie Monster Munch for the Atari 2600. Little did he know that devouring virtual sweets as a youngster would transform him into Shacknews freelancer at age 39! These days, he spends his time parenting the Dark Souls of children, while his video game backlog rises like the finest of pizza dough.

