The Cartridge Family 090: Boogie down with these console start-up jingles

We’re one month into 2020 and everyone’s starving for a shred of info on the next generation consoles. Well, how about the boot-up sequence and jingle for the PlayStation 5? Yup! It appears someone shot a quick video of Sony’s new PlayStation firing up, and it’s… not bad? It also might not be real. Who knows what to believe with today’s Internet?
Let’s say it’s real. Where does the PS5 jingle rank amongst 20 plus years of console boot sequences? Is it better than Dreamcast? Perhaps, but we’ll say this much… it’s a heck of a lot cooler than the Atari Jaguar’s.
Meanwhile, the family is busy playing games! John and his kids are addicted to Stardew Valley, while Joe cannot wait to dive into Kentucky Route Zero for the Switch. Buffa, on the other hand, is still trapped in the 90s with a bunch of old retro games. Perhaps he’ll gravitate to playing something released in the 2000s next week!
The Family visited a New Jersey diner before this recording, so let us know if full bellies and a change of schedule made a difference with episode 90!
Download The Cartridge Family, Episode 090
Today's Topics
- Game Releases
Journey to the Savage Planet review: Wonderfully wacky
Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition (Xbox One, PS4, Switch): January 28
Coffee Talk (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch): January 30
Not for Broadcast (PC): January 30
Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4): January 30
- Stories
Atari-branded video game-themed hotels are coming
Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl pairs up Fortnite & NFL pros
Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
Torchlight Frontiers will relaunch as Torchlight 3 this summer
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake rumors are on the rise again
Rumor: Sony PS5 console, bootup animation and sound leaked on Twitter
Today's Cast
