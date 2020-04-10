The Cartridge Family 099 – All Aboard the Final Fantasy VII Remake Train to Midgar

No offense to the new and shiny Resident Evil 3 Remake, but no remaster was more highly anticipated than Final Fantasy 7. The teasers. The delays. The first world agony. Fans endured, and Square Enix finally delivered this gorgeous video game that Joe intends to lose his entire weekend to, certain review scores (from websites we won’t name) be damned. Standing in his way? Only his loving wife and child.
Moving over to John, he’s still into Animal Crossing but his nighttime play sessions don’t allow him to enjoy the full experience. Everything of importance is closed, he’s catching the same fish, and many of his neighbors are asleep. Hopefully he gets a bit of time this weekend to play during a normal hour.
As for Buffa, it’s Resident Evil 3 Remake all the time! With the gym closed, he’s enjoying RE3 in bite-sized chunks every day from 8:15AM to 9:00AM, but with roughly 5 hours of playtime to see this zombie masher to its bloody end, he’s not ready to say goodbye so soon. The plan? Go through Raccoon City all over again, but with end game unlocks.
The Family concludes this episode with their thoughts on Sony’s controversial PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, and John delivers the beatdown. Up next, the celebrational 100th Cartridge Family episode!
Today's Topics
- Game Releases
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion [PS4, Xbox One, PC] - April 7, 2020
- Stories
New Rocket League Heatseeker mode debuts next week
Stardew Valley is introducing bananas with its next update
Google is offering Stadia Pro access to try for free for two months
Journey to the Savage Planet among Xbox Game Pass titles for April
Disco Elysium is finally coming to Switch "soon"
Sony PS5 DualSense controller screenshots & details revealed
Today's Cast
