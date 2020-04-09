New Rocket League Heatseeker mode debuts next week Strap in, because Rocket League is getting a brand new mode next week that'll challenge everything you think you know about the game.

Strap in, Rocket League fans. There's a new mode on its way to spice things up a bit for everyone practicing social distancing across the globe: Heatseeker Mode.

Heatseeker Mode is the latest addition to Online Matches, and it'll be hitting a Rocket League game near you on April 16. It's a 3v3 mode that'll be available for a limited time, and it's all about trying to keep you away from making a goal.

The mode will cause the ball to start seeking out the opposing team's net once you hit it. If you miss the goal, however, and hit the backboard instead, it will fire back toward your goal, gaining speed every time it bounces around a player or backboard. The first team to amass seven goals emerges victorious.

There are some free goodies being given away right now as well. Log into Rocket League during the Heatseeker event to snag a Hypnoteks Player Banner. You'll also get the same amount of XP you normally would with other playlists, so you can work toward your Rocket Pass 6 goals as normal.

Heatseeker kicks off on Thursday, April 6 and continue through Monday, April 20. You'll have to make sure you jump in and get your rewards and XP while you can, but what else do we have going on? We're all stuck inside! Let us know if you think you'll be jumping on and trying this new mode out.