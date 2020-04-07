Sony PS5 DualSense controller screenshots & details revealed Sony has revealed the official look and details of the PlayStation 5's default controller, nicknamed the PS5 DualSense controller.

As we continue to truck through 2020, anticipation of the next generation of consoles is never far away. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 loom over the horizon as we await further details on both. Today, Sony gave us a little treat with the full reveal of the PlayStation 5’s default controller. Dubbed the PS5 Dualsense controller, Sony shared images and details of what their new console controller will look like and do.

Sony shared the PS5 DualSense controller reveal images and details in a blog post on April 7, 2020. In the blog post, we get our first look at the PS5 controller, which quite similar to the DualShock 4 except for a few small differences, notably in the girth of the controller as well as the color scheme. There’s more under the hood though. Sony claims that while they wanted to keep form factor similar to the DS4, major improvements like haptic feedback, especially in the new L2 and R2 adaptive triggers, a new Create button, and a headset-free microphone array were the priorities in this new controller’s design.

The goal of much of the PS5 DualSense controller is to immerse players in the feel of the game, Sony claims.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.”

To this end, while the DualSense is meant to feature technology that will take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s new technology such as the Tempest 3D AudioTech engine, Sony has also worked towards producing a smaller, yet longer lasting battery that will supposedly make for an ultimately lightweight controller. PlayStation 5 is also abandoning the Share feature of the DualShock 4 in favor of a supposedly much more immersive “Create” button and feature, for which Sony will reveal further details later.

With the PS5 DualSense controller revealed, what do you think of the upcoming PlayStation 5 controller? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below, and be sure to check out our PS5 details, release date, and specs guide for more information about the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.