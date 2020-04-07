Journey to the Savage Planet among Xbox Game Pass titles for April The list of games for Xbox Game Pass continues to grow larger, with Journey to the Savage Planet among the games set to arrive in April.

The team at Microsoft have already been working to add to the Xbox Game Pass library this month. Last week, the game service added two major game titles in NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition and Totally Reliable Delivery Service. During today's Inside Xbox presentation, viewers learned which other games they could look forward on both Xbox One and PC, a lineup that will include January's breakout hit, Journey to the Savage Planet.

For those unfamiliar, Journey to the Savage Planet follows a recruit from Kindred Aerospace. There's not a lot of equipment to work with, nor is there any real idea of how to go about charting the planet. But exploring the planet is indeed the goal, as is logging all of its wildlife and plantlife. Determine whether the world is safe for human habitation by surviving all of its dangers. Shacknews had plenty of good things to say about Typhoon Studios' effort, so if you want to learn more, check out our review.

Journey to the Savage Planet will be available on Xbox One's Game Pass this Thursday, April 9. Retro-style RPG Alvastia Chronicles from publisher KEMCO is also set to hit Game Pass on that same day on Xbox One.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass on PC is fresh off getting chaotic cooking game Overcooked 2 last week. Later in April, PC users can also expect to see Alvastia Chronicles. Plus, soccer managing simulator Football Manager 2020, survival RPG Mistover, and licensed adventure Stranger Things 3: The Game are on the docket for the next few weeks.

Sadly, with the arrival of new games, old games must go. The following games are about to rotate out on April 15:

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Xbox One)

Fez (PC)

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Xbox One)

Into the Breach (PC)

MX vs ATV Reflex (Xbox One)

Prey (Xbox One, PC)

Samurai Showdown II (Xbox One)

Valkyria Chronicles (PC)

These free games come in addition to other Game Pass Ultimate perks, like 5,000 MyTEAM points and 30 skill boosts for NBA 2K20, a starter bundle for Warframe, and a monthly bonus pack for Phantasy Star Online 2. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bit pricey at $14.99 a month for PC, Console, and Xbox Live Gold, but given all it comes with, it remains one of the best value in games. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we continue following what Xbox has in store for Game Pass users.