Disco Elysium is finally coming to Switch "soon" The inventive RPG is making its way to Nintendo Switch in the near future, though there isn't an exact date just yet.

ZA/UM's excellent Disco Elysium, the recipient of our Best PC Game of 2019 award, is finally coming to Switch. It's officially time to rejoice.

The BAFTA-winning adventure will be touching down on the system "soon," according to art director Aleksander Rostov, but there's no date in sight for when to expect it. The only thing we know for sure is that it's going to happen.

Rostov took to BBC 5Live's Game On podcast, where he joked that being on the very interview was keeping him from actively working on the Switch version.

"This interview is, at this very moment, interrupting me from writing up design documentation for the user interface and input systems for the Switch port," Rostov cracked wise, as narrative lead Helen Hindpere noted that the Switch version was "going to happen soon."

The PC version launched in late 2019, and it's been picking up steam and well-deserved recognition ever since. It's definitely a must-play for RPG fans, and bringing it to Switch is a great move. If you still haven't given it a try, you should see our own Sam Chandler's glowing review, where he awarded the game a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s not very often that a game of this calibre comes along. Disco Elysium is mad with psychedelic energy, unabashedly dramatic, and dangerously well-written. I wish, like the detective, I could forget all about Disco Elysium, if only to experience it again as if for the first time. It’s truly one of the greatest RPGs ever released."

Rather positive endorsement, right? If you can't wait for the Switch version, however, you can always snag it on PC right now, and we recommend that you do.