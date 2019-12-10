Axiom Verge 2 returns to Sudra in Fall 2020 on Switch Thomas Happ has returned with a sequel to acclaimed 2015 hit Axiom Verge and it's coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo wrapped up its Indie World presentation with a true surprise. Let's go back in time to 2015 when solo developer Tom Happ created a love letter to the days of Super Metroid with Axiom Verge. The resemblance to Samus' classic franchise was evident in more ways than one and while it originally released on other platforms, Metroid publisher Nintendo soon joined those who came to embrace Happ's efforts. Flash forward to today's Indie World, where Nintendo brought Happ on to announce that he's nearly finished on the indie standout's sequel, revealing Axiom Verge 2.

There are very few details on what Axiom Verge 2 is about. The only ones issued by Nintendo involve the origins of the game's universe. Players will explore new environments and utilize new powers and gadgets as they make their way across the Breach once more into the strange glitch-based world known as Sudra. Our original 2015 review cited Axiom Verge's story as one of the game's weaker elements, but this sequel will look to rectify that by fully fleshing out the world of Sudra and revealing how this glitchy plane came to be.

For those unfamiliar with Axiom Verge, think of the 2D Metroid games, in terms of mechanics and atmosphere. The big difference comes in the form of glitches, which introduce different matter types, different enemies, and new ways to journey through the world. The world was filled with secrets and uncharted areas, begging to be explored, with players able to utilize a myriad of gadgets that would open up entirely new areas throughout the map.

Happ noted that Axiom Verge has been in the works since the original game's release in 2015. That also means that the sequel is almost ready to release. Axiom Verge 2 is set to release on Nintendo Switch in Fall 2020.