Just Shapes & Beats gets Shovel Knight mix update next week
Just Shapes & Beats is getting a high-profile indie crossover, as Berzerk Studio teams with Yacht Club Games for the Just Shovels & Knights update.
Just Shapes & Beats is getting a high-profile indie crossover, as Berzerk Studio teams with Yacht Club Games for the Just Shovels & Knights update.
Journey through Yacht Club Games and Nitrome's newest collaboration, as the Shacknews staff goes hands-on with Shovel Knight Dig for the first time at PAX West 2019.
Shacknews goes subterranean as we go hands-on with Yacht Club and Nitrome's upcoming collaboration, Shovel Knight Dig, for the first time at PAX West.
The newest entry in the Shovel Knight series looks like something fans might really dig.
Tune into today's new Yacht Club Games Presents live stream to learn more about their upcoming titles and projects.
Yacht Club Games will be in attendance at PAX West 2019 to show off a new game as well as the latest with Cyber Shadow and the Shovel Knight series.
Yacht Club Games proved to be a pleasant surprise at EVO 2019, bringing along the latest build for Shovel Knight Showdown. Shacknews couldn't resist, as we went hands-on.
Yacht Club Games has officially unveiled its second project, a retro Strider-style ninja action game called Cyber Shadow.
An April release is not in the cards for Shovel Knight: King of Cards and Shovel Knight Showdown, which will now release in the latter half of 2019.
Yacht Club Games has offered up a first look at the upcoming multiplayer update for Shovel Knight, which will put the Shovel Knight saga to bed.