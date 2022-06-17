Shacknews E6 2022: Yacht Club Games talks franchises, Mina the Hollower & Kickstarter We got together with Yacht Club Games to talk about Mina the Hollower, its history with Kickstarter, and the Shovel Knight franchise.

Yacht Club Games may as well be indie gaming royalty at this point. The developer has put out a wide variety of games styled in retro form, but with pleasing modern elements. Yacht Club is also set to continue that pedigree with the success of its latest Kickstarter for Mina the Hollower. We recently caught up with Yacht Club Games to talk about its expanded franchises, its history with Kickstarter, and its ongoing work on Mina the Hollower!

We were joined by Yacht Club Games marketing and licensing manager Celia Schilling for this interview, which was a part of our overall week of coverage for Shacknews E6. If you missed the live premiere, you can check out the interview in its entirety in the video embed above.

At this point, some level of Yacht Club Games’ success is rooted in Kickstarter. The original Shovel Knight was funded through a successful Kickstarter and now Mina the Hollower has had similar success, soaring past its Kickstarter campaign goal. We talked about Yacht Club’s familiarity with Kickstarter and how it has helped the company to find its audience and grow its games.

We also talked about the Shovel Knight franchise as a whole and how the game has grown past its original launch to the series of sequels, add-ons, and spinoffs it is now, with Shovel Knight Dig being the next one up. We also talk a little bit about a sneaky secret project coming up from Yacht Club Games which has not been announced yet. What’s coming next for Yacht Club? Find out here.

It was a fun conversation with Yacht Club Games and just one part of so much content filling out our last day of Shacknews E6. Stay tuned for more exclusive interviews, gameplay, livestreams, and performances here at Shacknews.