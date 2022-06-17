Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 livestream here

Let's see what's in-store for the final day of Shacknews E6!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
It's the final day of Shacknews E6! Don't worry, before we sign off for the week, we've still got one last round of excellent streams for you to feast your eyes on. Take a look!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 livestream

The Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 livestream will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

All throughout the day, you can expect exclusive reveals, interesting panels, and interviews with developers.

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 schedule - June 17
Show Time
Redout 2 developer interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Whitehorn Games interview 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
WrestleQuest developer interview 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Evil Dead developer interview 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET
Yacht Club Games interview 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
Thirsty Suitors developer interview 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Suda51 interview 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET
Stonks panel 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
Shacknews Dump E6 Special 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Mega Ran musical performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

That's going to be it for Shacknews E6 2022! Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Besides, you can catch all of our panels, interviews, and reveals over on our YouTube channel at any time. Also, we plan to continue doing our jobs all summer long!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

