Watch the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 livestream here Let's see what's in-store for the final day of Shacknews E6!

It's the final day of Shacknews E6! Don't worry, before we sign off for the week, we've still got one last round of excellent streams for you to feast your eyes on. Take a look!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 livestream

The Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 livestream will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

All throughout the day, you can expect exclusive reveals, interesting panels, and interviews with developers.

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 4 schedule - June 17 Show Time Redout 2 developer interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET Whitehorn Games interview 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET WrestleQuest developer interview 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Evil Dead developer interview 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET Yacht Club Games interview 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Thirsty Suitors developer interview 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET Suda51 interview 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Stonks panel 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Shacknews Dump E6 Special 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Mega Ran musical performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

That's going to be it for Shacknews E6 2022! Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Besides, you can catch all of our panels, interviews, and reveals over on our YouTube channel at any time. Also, we plan to continue doing our jobs all summer long!