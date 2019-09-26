Shovel Knight Dig officially delayed to 2022
Shovel Knight can't 'Dig' his way into a 2021 release date.
Shovel Knight can't 'Dig' his way into a 2021 release date.
Shacknews catches up with Yacht Club Games at Pax West to talk about Shovel Knight, Cyber Shadow, and whether we can ever expect a Netflix series or not.
Journey through Yacht Club Games and Nitrome's newest collaboration, as the Shacknews staff goes hands-on with Shovel Knight Dig for the first time at PAX West 2019.
The Shackcast is back with a special guest appearance from a Shacker! Listen to all of our impressions from PAX West 2019.
Shacknews goes subterranean as we go hands-on with Yacht Club and Nitrome's upcoming collaboration, Shovel Knight Dig, for the first time at PAX West.
Buffa, you've had this comin' your way for a long, long time. Buckle up, (father) brother.
The newest entry in the Shovel Knight series looks like something fans might really dig.