Shovel Knight Dig gets late September release date After years in development, the collaboration between Yacht Club Games and Nitrome is ready to start digging.

While Yacht Club Games has been busy working on its catalog of games, one of its upcoming titles finally looks like it's about to dig its way out of its long development cycle. Shovel Knight Dig is finally ready to release and both Yacht Club and Nitrome don't want to keep people waiting much longer. That's why it's going to release in late September.

Here's the announcement from the Yacht Club Games website:

After 4 long years of development, we are proud to announce that our ambitious title, Shovel Knight Dig, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and Steam on September 23rd, 2022! We put our full effort into making Shovel Knight’s newest adventure chock-full of fun gameplay and our signature humor. There are thousands of pixel-perfect level chunks, which are procedurally stitched together to create infinite adventurous combinations. Each trip down the well will bring you closer to discovering the secrets lying at the bottom. So, grab your trusty shovel blade and dig in an all-new direction- DOWN…on September 23rd!!

Shovel Knight Dig was first revealed three years ago this week during a Yacht Club Games Direct stream. Featuring a leap from 8-bit to 16-bit graphics, the game sees Shovel Knight attempting to dig beneath the earth in pursuit of Drill Knight, who has purloined the hero's various treasures. For an idea of how the game looked back when it was initially announced, you can read our original hands-on preview from PAX West 2019.

Yacht Club had originally hoped to release Shovel Knight Dig in 2021, but couldn't quite make that window. However, the Shovel Knight creators have followed the same pattern as they did with last year's Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, making sure that Dig will arrive within weeks of its release date announcement. On top of that, Tuesday's blog post discusses the returning Tinker Knight and Mole Knight and the roles they will play in Shovel Knight's next big adventure.

Shovel Knight Dig will come to PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade on Friday, September 23. While you wait, be sure to check out our recent preview of another upcoming Yacht Club Games title: Mina the Hollower.