Shovel Knight mainline sequel in development

Shovel Knight's next main title will take the character 'into an entirely new dimension of gaming.'
Ozzie Mejia
Friday's Yacht Club Games Presents showcase ended with one final update for Shovel Knight. After celebrating what came before, the time came to address what's next for the studio's breakout character. The answer, as many suspected, was the announcement of an official sequel. While Yacht Club had nothing to show off, the team did confirm that a sequel was in the works and that it would take Shovel Knight in a new direction.

"We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy, but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative game-breaking mechanics," Yacht Club's Sean Velasco said at the conclusion of Friday's Yacht Club Games Presents showcase. "This isn't just another sequel. It's a bold new adventure that'll launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming."

Velasco added that there wasn't anything to show off just yet. However, there are apparently hints already out in the wild. Velasco noted that hints pointing to the story of Shovel Knight's next adventure may be found in games like Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Shovel Knight Dig, and Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope's various spin-offs.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX
More details on the next Shovel Knight game are expected down the road, especially as Yacht Club Games made it a point to express that they'll be celebrating the character's 10th anniversary for the next 365 days. Part of that celebration includes a new definitive version of his original adventure. We'll continue watching for any news on the next Shovel Knight, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

