Shovel Knight mainline sequel in development Shovel Knight's next main title will take the character 'into an entirely new dimension of gaming.'

Friday's Yacht Club Games Presents showcase ended with one final update for Shovel Knight. After celebrating what came before, the time came to address what's next for the studio's breakout character. The answer, as many suspected, was the announcement of an official sequel. While Yacht Club had nothing to show off, the team did confirm that a sequel was in the works and that it would take Shovel Knight in a new direction.

"We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy, but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative game-breaking mechanics," Yacht Club's Sean Velasco said at the conclusion of Friday's Yacht Club Games Presents showcase. "This isn't just another sequel. It's a bold new adventure that'll launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming."

Velasco added that there wasn't anything to show off just yet. However, there are apparently hints already out in the wild. Velasco noted that hints pointing to the story of Shovel Knight's next adventure may be found in games like Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Shovel Knight Dig, and Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope's various spin-offs.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX

Source: Yacht Club Games

More details on the next Shovel Knight game are expected down the road, especially as Yacht Club Games made it a point to express that they'll be celebrating the character's 10th anniversary for the next 365 days. Part of that celebration includes a new definitive version of his original adventure. We'll continue watching for any news on the next Shovel Knight, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.