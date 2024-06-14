New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX is the 'definitive version' of Yacht Club's 2014 hit

To celebrate 10 years of Shovel Knight, Yacht Club Games is going back to where it all started.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Yacht Club Games
1

Yacht Club Games celebrated a full decade of Shovel Knight on Friday with a special Yacht Club Games Presents showcase. After recalling the story of the studio's formation and its progression over the years, the Yacht Club team announced what's next for the Shovel Knight series. However, in looking at what's next, the team is also looking to honor what brought them to the dance by offering a new definitive version of their original game titled Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX features the original 2014 Shovel Knight and packs it with a slew of new features. In addition to playing as the chivalrous shoveler, players can now select from a roster of 20 playable characters. This includes the various members of the Order of No Quarter, supporting characters like Mona and the Black Knight, and even the evil Enchantress herself. The game will also throw in numerous quality-of-life improvements (including rewind and save state features), local and online multiplayer, 3D stereoscopic environments, new challenges, cheats unlocked out of the box, and much more.

This is a substantial update to one of last decade's most influential platformers. Shovel Knight went from one of gaming's earliest Kickstarter success stories to a full-blown franchise with numerous crossover cameos. It even has the distinction of being Nintendo's first official Amiibo based on an indie gaming property.

Shovel Knight with new power-ups and cheats in Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX

Source: Yacht Club Games

This certainly won't be the last anyone hears of Shovel Knight, as Yacht Club Games continues to work on the series' future. Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

