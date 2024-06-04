'A Decade of Shovel Knight' Yacht Club Games Presents showcase set for next week Yacht Club Games is commemorating a full decade of the little shoveler that could.

This coming weekend is filled with livestreams, presentations, and showcases. However, at the tail end of it, there's an anniversary to celebrate. Yacht Club Games is preparing to commemorate a milestone birthday for the Shovel Knight series. The chivalrous shoveler will celebrate 10 years with a special presentation.



Source: Yacht Club Games

A Decade of Shovel Knight was first announced on the Yacht Club Games X (formerly Twitter) account. The showcase will celebrate ten years of Shovel Knight, looking back at his illustrious history of games, starting with the original game, which has since been re-titled Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope. Developer Yacht Club Games is promising some announcements, including new update and merchandise announcements.

"For the past ten years, we've worked tirelessly to create fun and challenging games for you," Yacht Club Games' Sean Velasco said via press release. "As we've grown and evolved, our commitment to our community and craft has only strengthened. Get ready to celebrate a decade of digging - we’re just getting started!"

Shovel Knight has had an extensive history, one that started back in 2013 as one of the earliest Kickstarter success stories. After its crowdfunding campaign, Shovel Knight prospered on multiple platforms, growing so big that the heroic lead character found his way into multiple games as a crossover cameo and even became the first indie gaming character to have his own official Amiibo from Nintendo.

Speculation will run rampant as to what Yacht Club Games could potentially announce. Recall that with the original Amiibo announcement came rumors of a potential sequel following a Nintendo statement that it would work with future Shovel Knight titles. Any major announcements will be made during the Yacht Club Games Presents: A Decade of Shovel Knight presentation, which will air on Friday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET.