Wasteland 2 is free on GOG.com during GOG Winter Sale
There are plenty of goods on sale in GOG's Winter Sale, but you won't have to pay a dime to get your hands on Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition.
Greg Burke is back to count down some video games. Please take a look.
Pick up both The Bard's Tale Trilogy and Wasteland remastered games in the coming year.
The sequel was shown off during Xbox's E3 conference
A nuclear blast from the past may be getting a modern makeover from the dev team behind its sequel.
Switch users will be able to dive into the hardcore post-apocalyptic cRPG very soon.
It's still early in the process, but the team at InXile is making the progress they need to reach their Q4 2019 date.
InXile Entertainment's official twitter says some Wasteland 3 news is coming next week.
InXile's boss will retire after Wasteland 3 ships in 2019, with 38 years in games industry on his character sheet.
The game has already passed its goal of $2.75 million. Only a few more hours to go.