Wasteland 3 has been delayed to August 2020 InXile Entertainment's Brian Fargo announced that due to remote work constraints caused by COVID-19, Wasteland 3 would be pushed back from May to August 2020.

Many of us want to return to Wasteland 3’s world. The game will allow players to once more explore a world ravaged by nuclear war in an isometric RPG setting reminiscent of early Fallout games. The game was set to launch in May 2020, but issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have complicated the matter, forcing inXile Entertainment to push the game to August 2020.

InXile Entertainment Studio Head and Wasteland 3 Director Brian Fargo announced the delay of Wasteland 3 via the game’s Twitter on March 31, 2020. According to Fargo, while the team enacted policies to limit the spread of COVID-19, the ongoing strain on work has caused a delay in the game’s final release date to be unavoidable.

“We’ve been excited to see the Wasteland 3 beta so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release was going to be impacted,” wrote Fargo. “We’re in a great position with Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to ensure the game launches in the best possible circumstances… With that, Wasteland 3’s new release date is August 28, 2020.”

We have an important update on Wasteland 3’s release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

Indeed, Wasteland 3 has been out in beta for Fig backers for a little bit now. We even had a chance to preview Wasteland 3 here at Shacknews and were pretty pleased with how it looked and played despite being an early version of the game. It’s a shame to see the game pushed back by two more months, but hopefully it just means more polish and quality for what’s looking to be an overall good and much-anticipated product. Given how things are looking, it just means we have something more to look forward to when the current issues die down.

If anything, it’ll certainly help to lessen the QuakeCon 2020-shaped hole in our hearts, considering the event was just canceled, also due to COVID-19. So keep an eye on the 2020 gaming calendar and get ready for Wasteland 3 when it drops on August 28, 2020.