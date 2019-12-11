Wasteland 2 is free on GOG.com during GOG Winter Sale There are plenty of goods on sale in GOG's Winter Sale, but you won't have to pay a dime to get your hands on Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition.

As Winter sales continue to kick off here, there, and everywhere, GOG is coming out with a great one. Their Winter Sale has a host of lovely items on sale, but they’re also featuring Wasteland 2 for free. If you want to get your hands on the classic post-apocalyptic isometric RPG, you won’t have to spend a penny during GOG’s Winter Sale.

GOG announced the start of their Winter Sale on December 11, 2019. From now until January 2, 2020, players can get their hands on a multitude of good games at a discounted price. Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut Digital Classic Edition in particular has been discounted 100% in a flash sale during this event for a limited amount of time.

How to get Wasteland 2 for free on GOG.com

All you need to do is claim it by heading over to the sale page, scroll down to where Wasteland 2’s banner is and click on the button to the right that says “Get it FREE.” Log in if you haven’t already and it should automatically be added to your account for download in the GOG Galaxy launcher. Just go into the launcher and install it from your library there.

Every decision you make in Wasteland 2 changes the world and its perception of you for better or worse.

There is a great collection of other games on sale in the GOG Winter Sale as well. Some highlights include Hellblade: Sensua’s Sacrifice on sale for 66% off, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition at 70% off, the Homeworld Remastered Collection at 80% off, Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition at 30% off, Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition at 45% off, and much, much more. It’s a good opportunity to fill up your GOG library with some really excellent games on the cheap.

The Wasteland 2 giveaway on GOG’s Winter Sale won’t last long. It ends in 2 days so if you want a great game (one of our favs here at Shacknews) for the low, low price of free, don’t miss out.