Warner Music Group and Wave partner for VR music experiences
Warner Music Group is prepared to invest in virtual experiences in the future by partnering up with Wave.
Warner Music Group is prepared to invest in virtual experiences in the future by partnering up with Wave.
Mortal Kombat is about to "get over here" with a new movie that's set to debut in 2021.
Take out The Politician with Hitman 2's Elusive Target #4 this March.
Behaviour Interactive seems to have a hand in developing both projects but may have used Shelter assets for Westworld.
Keep it movin, pardner.
In this new story trailer shown at SDCC 2017, one of Middle Earth's great villains is driving a rift between Talion and the wraith Celebrimbor.
Two new characters have been revealed to be joining the fight in Injustice 2: Wonder Woman and Blue Beetle.
Expect Classic Captain Marvel and Masters of Evil Character & Level Packs to be among the first DLC packs available.
There's a lot to discover in Lego Marvel's Avengers, so what better way to learn what to expect than a brand-new trailer?
Dying Light is about to get a whole lot better come February.