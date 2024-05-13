MultiVersus Joker trailer teases Powerpuff Girls may be coming too The Powerpuff Girls were spotted among a collection of characters already in the game in Joker's latest MultiVersus trailer.

MultiVersus is finally set to return to a playable state on May 28, and it’s bringing some new fun along with the Joker as a playable character. Voiced by Mark Hamill, he’s looking like every bit of the trickster villain he should be, but his latest trailer may have had an Easter egg in it. If the trailer is to be believed, it seems Warner Bros. and Player First Games may have plans to bring the Powerpuff Girls to MultiVersus next.

Player First Games launched the latest trailer for the Joker in MultiVersus this week, and with it came a teaser for the Powerpuff Girls. When the trailer starts, we see the Bat Computer having a malfunction during which it shows a multitude of characters that are already in MultiVersus. The only characters shown that aren’t (yet) are the Powerpuff Girls, who appear briefly in the top-right corner of the screen.

Givern that every other character shown on the Bat Computer has already made their way to MultiVersus, it seems more than likely that the Powerpuff Girls are another upcoming set of fighters that could be coming to the game. It wouldn’t be the first time Player First Games has teased upcoming fun and festivities. When Stripe from Gremlins was announced for MultiVersus, it was eventually teased that Gizmo was also coming to the game as well. This one seems far more subtle, but also seems strange to only show one character that isn’t yet in MultiVersus.

Time will tell for certain. MultiVersus is set to return to our fighting game rotation on May 28, 2024, bringing the Joker with it. Stay tuned for more MultiVersus news and updates right here at Shacknews.