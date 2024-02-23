Warner Bros. says Suicide Squad sales have 'fallen short of our expectations' CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't sell as expected, setting up a tough Q1 2024 for WB's games business.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched at the end of January 2024, and not only did it get very mixed-to-negative criticism, but it’s also not living up to expectations Warner Bros. had set for it. In Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings call, the company’s executives shared that Suicide Squad has not sold as well as expected and it’s setting WB Games up for a difficult start in Q1 2024.

Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels shared the details on Warner Bros.’ evaluation of Suicide Squad’s performance so far in the company’s Q4 2023 conference call, following its financial earnings results. According to Wiedenfels, Warner Bros. is preparing for a rocky start to its next quarter for its Games department because of Suicide Squad not hitting expectations.

This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1.

According to Circana's January 2024 chart of US game sales, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was the third best-selling game for the month.

Source: Matt Piscatella

It’s worth noting that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hasn’t exactly sold poorly. According to Circana’s (formerly NPD Group) January 2024 video game sales report, Suicide Squad ended up being the third best-selling game in the United States, in the range from December 30, 2023 to February 3, 2024, as reported by Matt Piscatella. It’s not really that Suicide Squad didn’t sell, but that it didn’t sell as well as Warner Bros. wanted.

That said, the critical response isn’t helping. We were among those who found Suicide Squad to be less than enjoyable, pointing out its repetitive missions, uninspired open world, and always online elements (even in single-player) as just some of the pain points. It remains to be seen if the game can rise to meet WB’s lofty demands, but it doesn’t seem as though Suicide Squad is about to turn it around in the post-release anytime soon.