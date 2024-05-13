Adult Swim Games' Steam pages being returned to developers after threat of delisting Several developers have reported that instead of delisting the games, Warner Bros. will return digital store listings and ownership to game creators.

It wasn’t far back that Warner Bros. shut down the Adult Swim Games publishing arm, and it looked like the company was going to delist many of the games associated with the brand from Steam. However, after hefty outcry, Warner Bros. may be backpedaling on that idea. Several Adult Swims Games developers have recently shared that not only are their games not being delisted, but Warner Bros. is giving ownership of the Steam pages to the developers of the respective games.

The wave of backpedaling on Adult Swim Games delisting was spotted throughout last week, as reported by Rock Paper Shotgun. According to several creators, including Duck Game creator Landon Podbielski, Warner Bros. came back to say that it would be transferring rights and ownership of store listings to some of the creators.

“Duck Game is safe!!,” Podbielski wrote. “More details soon, but the email from Warner finally came. The game is being returned to Corptron along with its store pages on all platforms. It's not going anywhere. Thank you everyone... Hoping everyone else got the same email.”

Indeed, a few fellow Adult Swim Games developers did get the same email, including Owen Deery of Small Radios Big Televisions and the Super Mega Team of Rise & Shine! Some of these developers were listed in the original outcry when it seemed Warner Bros. would delist the games, so it seems to a certain extent that WB heard the criticism.

It remains to be seen if all games under the Adult Swim Games label will receive the same treatment, but at least Warner Bros. is choosing to do right by some of our favorite games. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates.