Peacemaker hits early access Mortal Kombat 1 at the end of February 2024

We finally have a release date for Mortal Kombat 1’s next DLC character, Peacemaker. Another guest character for the game’s first Kombat Pass, Peacemaker will join Omni-Man and the upcoming Homelander on the roster, bringing his gun-slinging antics with him. The character is set to launch in Mortal Kombat 1 in early access for Kombat Pass 1 holders at the end of February.

NetherRealm Studios shared the details on Peacekeeper’s release in Mortal Kombat 1 on the official Mortal Kombat Twitter this week. According to the announcement, Peacekeeper will be launching in Mortal Kombat 1 on February 28. Alongside Peacekeeper, the next season of Mortal Kombat 1 will launch as well and the developers have promised that more details will be coming out later in the month. That likely means a Kombat Kast that will go into full details on what Peacekeeper can do and what the latest season entails.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Peacekeeper marks the third character of the overall Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack so far. We’ve already gotten Omni-Man and Quan Chi in the game, as well as Tremor and Khameleon in the Kameo Fighter roster, but Takeda, Ermac, and Homelander from The Boys are still on the way. Nonetheless, Peacemaker should make an interesting addition, based on John Cena’s portrayal of the character in Suicide Squad and the Peacekeeper spinoff series. JK Simmons reprised his role for Omni-Man, so we expect we’ll likely hear Cena’s voice behind the character as well.

Regardless, we now know when Peacekeeper is making his way to Mortal Kombat 1’s roster. Stay tuned as further Mortal Kombat 1 news and reveals hit, especially leading up to Peacekeeper’s release.