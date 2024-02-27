Mortal Kombat 1 is getting a free weekend alongside its crossplay update With Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players now being able to play together, NetherRealm is inviting all players to give Mortal Kombat 1 a free try.

Mortal Kombat 1 is getting some significant changes in the next couple weeks. It’s not just new DLC character Peacekeeper (played by John Cena, no less) coming into play. A crossplay update is also coming that will allow players to have matches with each other between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. With such big upgrades on the way, NetherRealm wants folks who may have been on the fence to give Mortal Kombat 1 a try with a free weekend in March 2024.

The developers at NetherRealm Studios confirmed an upcoming free weekend for Mortal Kombat 1 during the Kombat Kast focused on Peacekeeper this week. The Krossplay Update will hit platforms on February 28, 2024, opening the gates for matches on pretty much every platform but Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1’s upcoming free weekend will hit on March 7 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and run through March 10. Once again, Nintendo Switch is not mentioned here.

NetherRealm Studios is launching a free weekend for Mortal Kombat 1 a week after the crossplay update comes out.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

This is a solid opportunity for Mortal Kombat 1 to turn some grievances around that the community has been sharing about the game. Crossplay was supposed to launch with Mortal Kombat 1 when it released, but was delayed due to technical difficulties. We hadn’t learned anything new about it until last week when the crossplay update was teased. With this Kombat Kast, the official dates for that update are set. However, the free weekend will also be primetime to see if the changes and improvements to Mortal Kombat 1 are worth your time and money.

If you’ve been on the fence about NetherRealm’s latest fighter, March 7 through March 10 is a good time to jump in and see what the latest version of Mortal Kombat 1 has to offer. For more details and updates, stay tuned to the Mortal Kombat 1 topic here at Shacknews.