Mortal Kombat 1 gets crossplay in an update next week PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be supported in the update. Nintendo Switch isn't mentioned.

One of the promises that came with Mortal Kombat 1 was that it would eventually have crossplay to allow players on PC and consoles to play with each other. That didn’t happen at launch, but it seems NetherRealm is finally ready to launch the feature this month. The developers announced that a major update is coming next week and it will bring crossplay, allowing PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC to play matches against each other. Nintendo Switch has been left out of the conversation.

NetherRealm Studios announced the details of Mortal Kombat 1’s crossplay update in a post on the game’s Twitter this week. According to NetherRealm, the next big update for Mortal Kombat 1 will be rolling out next week, bringing a slew of fixes, features, and balancing to the game. The big thing will be crossplay, made available to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

NetherRealm announced that crossplay will be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next week.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

While this was expected to be in Mortal Kombat 1 at launch, NetherRealm had to delay the feature well beyond MK1’s release date. Moreover, Nintendo Switch goes completely unmentioned in the update, meaning anyone playing on Nintendo’s platform will likely not be able to enjoy crossplay the way other platforms will. This might come as little surprise to some as the Switch version of MK1 has been notably lower quality than any other version of the game. That said, it would appear that Switch is simply being left further behind at this point.

Regardless, it looks like players can look forward to a bit update in Mortal Kombat 1 next week. With crossplay finally launching, everyone will finally be able to play together as originally promised. Except Switch players. Better luck next time.