Mortal Kombat 1 won't have crossplay multiplayer at launch

One of the features that has been a core to fighting games since Guilty Gear Strive came out was the addition of crossplay multiplayer. This allowed PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players to play together regardless of platform, opening up the playerbase for further competition and community interaction. Mortal Kombat 1 was originally said to feature it, but it looks like the feature won’t make it to launch day. Instead, crossplay will be patched into Mortal Kombat 1 after launch.

NetherRealm Studios shared details about the delay of crossplay in Mortal Kombat 1 on the Mortal Kombat Twitter on September 12, 2023. According to NetherRealm, the crossplay feature won’t be available in Mortal Kombat 1 when it launches in early access on September 14. It also won’t be ready for the full September 19 release.

“Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch,” NetherRealm wrote in its Twitter post.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

This will come as a disappointment to many, especially considering that the announcement of the crossplay delay comes only two days before the release of Mortal Kombat 1 in early access. The full game is set to release next week. NetherRealm has been bringing news and updates on the upcoming game regularly, sharing character reveals and breakdowns via presentations like the Kombat Kast. Even so, this is arguably a hefty detail to drop right before Mortal Kombat 1’s release.

With Mortal Kombat 1 set to launch this September, stay tuned for more details and coverage as the game comes out. We’ll have updates on the release of crossplay and further MK1 details as they drop.