Saints Row: The Third Remastered announced & coming May 2020
Deep Silver and Volition are getting the gang back together with Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and the game is coming in just a couple months.
Agents of Mayhem's newest character will look familiar to fans of Volition's Saints Row series.
The Saints Row spin-off didn’t exactly set the world on fire, though that may be unrelated to today’s bad news.
The mayhem is exciting but gets held back by the in-between moments.
With this guide, you'll learn how to balance your team of agents, how to upgrade them, what you'll be doing in the open world, and more.
Mayhem from the creators of Saints Row ensues this summer.
The Saints Row series painted Volition into a corner. Agents of Mayhem blasts its way back out again.
Its an all new IP from the Saints Row developer.
A Twitter leak has sparked rumors of the title for the next project from the Saint's Row studio.
The Saints Row series is going to Hell, so just how does Johnny Gat's first playable adventure hold up? Our review.