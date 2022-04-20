Watch the Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase here Deep Silver and Volition are about to embark on a deeper dive into the Saints Row reboot, focusing on the game's customization element.

When the new Saints Row reboot was first unveiled, it was met with reactions ranging from excitement to bemusement. Some of the more negative reactions cited the lack of much to go on based on that first trailer. All they could see was pre-rendered footage of a new gang in a new locale, but little in terms of gameplay, story, or anything else that made the original Saints Row series great. Deep Silver and Volition will look to address some of those criticisms with a new presentation focused exclusively on a Saints Row staple: customization.

Volition will stream the Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase on the Deep Silver Twitch channel and the Saints Row YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 20 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. According to the Saints Row website, the presentation will be hosted by Mica Burton and will feature a new trailer, developer interviews, and new gameplay footage with a focus on various customization elements. This includes customization for characters, vehicles, weapons, player headquarters, and more. This should alleviate concerns that some players may have had about the customization element of this new game.

Saints Row was first unveiled back in August 2021, introducing players to an all-new storyline, a fresh gang of never-before-seen characters, and an unexplored open world sandbox. The game originally aimed for a February release, but was delayed to August 2022 with developer Volition citing the need for extra polish.

Shacknews will be watching the Saints Row Ultimate Customization Showcase along with everybody else and we'll make sure to report back on our findings. Keep it here for the latest updates. Saints Row will release on August 23 on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.