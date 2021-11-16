Saints Row reboot release date delayed to August 2022
It'll be a little while longer before Deep Silver and Volition will be starting over with the Saints Row franchise.
February was looking like a crowded month for major game releases, so naturally, something wasn't going to arrive on time. If you had the Saints Row reboot in the pool, collect your winnings. On Tuesday evening, Volition CCO Jim Boone announced that the upcoming reboot will not release until next August.
Here's the full message from the Saints Row website:
Saints Row will no longer release on the originally announced date of 25th February 2022, instead it will launch worldwide on 23rd August 2022.
Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.
In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive.
However, due to the size and scope of our new Saints Row, it’s become apparent that to create the best game possible, we need to give our team longer to perfect their craft.
As mentioned when we announced Saints Row in August, this will be the biggest and best Saints Row game ever and, in order to achieve our goal, we’ve settled upon a generous, yet essential amount of time to realise our ambitions.
Over the past two years, all corners of the entertainment industry have been affected/impacted in one way or another. As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you’ve been looking forward to; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed. But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It’s our absolute priority to get this right.
Keep it strange,
Jim
Saints Row was first revealed back in August with Volition unveiling a brand new start to the series. Players will meet a brand new gang of Saints, take on a slew of never-before-seen rivals, and get a fresh open world.
Mark that new date on the calendar. Saints Row will now release on August 23, 2022 on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Saints Row reboot release date delayed to August 2022