Saints Row 2022 dev confirms you can play as 'whoever you want' in the reboot Players concerned they'll be tied down to a character in the Saints Row reboot have nothing to fear. It seems character creation will remain intact.

In 2022, Volition is taking the Saints Row franchise in an entirely refreshed direction. The last games of the series metaphorically had a shark jumping the shark on a shark-propelled speedboat while a shark rode behind using two sharks as water skis, so this move makes sense. That said, the new and somewhat (barely) subdued look of the reboot had a few players concerned we’d be missing some key features from a Saints Row reboot, one thing of which was character creation and customization. However, Volition has stepped in to assure players and fans that they’ll still be able to customize their character how they wish.

This information came from the Saints Row Twitter in response to a fan on August 27, 2021. There was some concern that we might be tied down to having to play one of the characters featured in the cinematic trailer, so Volition showed off some gameplay and then answered a question about the player character, confirming you can play “whoever you want” in the Saints Row 2022 reboot. Volition also promised to go into more detail on this later.

You can play as whoever you want. We will be talking more about the cast at a later date. — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 27, 2021

This should be a welcome fact to Saints Row fans who wanted to be and dress how they wanted in the new Saints Row game. Character customization has long been a rather fun factor of the overall series and it’s good to know for sure that it will remain intact. It would seem that, much like in past Saints Row games, the gang boss character we see in the cinematics is just the “canon” player character.

We had plenty more to share about the game, so be sure to check out our Saints Row reboot hands-off preview which also speaks to character customization. It’ll be coming out in February 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games Store, so stayed tuned for more coverage and reveals leading up to the launch.