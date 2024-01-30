Former Volition devs form Shapeshifter Games studio Shapeshifter Games is a co-development studio that wants to partner with AAA developers and publishers on new titles.

Back in 2023, Volition was one of the studios that closed under Embracer’s restructuring and layoffs, but several that used to work at Volition may be forming something new. A new studio, Shapeshifter Games, was recently announced, and it’s staffed by several veteran developers of the former Volition studio.

Shapeshifter Games announced its opening with a post from the group’s new page on LinkedIn. According to the introduction post, Shapeshifter Games will operate as a co-development studio that assists other studios in publishers in the creation of new games:

Founded by veteran developers from Volition, Shapeshifter Games was created to partner with world class developers and publishers on the creation of AAA games. Shapeshifter draws upon deep experience in open-world and character action games earned while working on some of the industry’s most beloved franchises.

Shapeshifter Games is, indeed, staffed by an array of former high-level Volition talent. Matt Madigan is leading things up as the studio head. Meanwhile, Volition Games principal producer Rob Luftus is now Shapeshifter’s studio director, while former Volition Games franchise creative director Brian Traficante is acting as its creative director.

The studio goes on to claim that it has already secured collaboration with a publisher and is working on something new. There was no word on what publisher it was, but Expert Lighting Artist AJ Nelson has just come on board at Shapeshifter as well, and claimed on his own LinkedIn that he’s working on an “Xbox Games Studios project.”

It was back in August 2023 that Volition was closed by Embracer Group amid the parent company’s layoffs and restructuring after a $2 billion deal failed. Hopefully, with the studios veterans having formed Shapeshifter, other talent will find their way over as well. As we wait to see what the studio accomplishes, stay tuned for more news and updates here at Shacknews.