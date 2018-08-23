The Uncharted movie just lost its sixth director
Six directors deep, and not one has stuck so far – perhaps the folks behind the Uncharted movie should take this as a sign.
Sony's upcoming Uncharted movie hits another snag in production after director Dan Trachtenberg backs out of the project.
Sony's attempt to bring the Uncharted franchise to the big screen could finally actually be happening, maybe.
A promotional image on the PlayStation Network has leaked the upcoming Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection.
Uncharted 3 developer Naughty Dog explains why the company decided to stick with peer-to-peer networking for the upcoming sequel, instead of dedicated servers.